Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $10.79 or 0.00045629 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $113.65 million and $545,840.77 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

