DEI Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $13,004.94 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00401911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017237 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.