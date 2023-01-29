Dero Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Dero has a market capitalization of $65.81 million and $97,400.95 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.97 or 0.00020933 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,735.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00401621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.73 or 0.00782496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00097173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.00572887 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00184714 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,244,741 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.