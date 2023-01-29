Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,800 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 731,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Despegar.com Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 211,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,919. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 6.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.
Despegar.com Company Profile
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
