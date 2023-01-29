Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,042,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,869,000 after acquiring an additional 679,991 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,161,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,470,000 after acquiring an additional 260,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108,004 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

DVN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.27. 7,210,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

