Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) & Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) Head to Head Contrast

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Osage Exploration and Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 33.01% 53.17% 23.79% Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Devon Energy and Osage Exploration and Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 8 7 1 2.56 Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Devon Energy currently has a consensus price target of $79.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%.

78.1% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Devon Energy and Osage Exploration and Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $12.21 billion 3.50 $2.81 billion $9.52 6.86 Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Osage Exploration and Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

