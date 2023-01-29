DeXe (DEXE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.58 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00011632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a market capitalization of $100.58 million and $1.96 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00401474 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.01 or 0.28180500 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00570810 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,596.70465014 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.70368676 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,966,890.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

