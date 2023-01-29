dForce USD Trading Down 4.6% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $166.29 million and $4,809.05 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00401423 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00029028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015274 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017237 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01022098 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,389.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

