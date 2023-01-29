Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Short Interest Down 69.1% in January

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHAC remained flat at $10.71 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502. Digital Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHAC. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Health Acquisition by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Health Acquisition by 76.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

