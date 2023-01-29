Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the December 31st total of 52,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 480,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth $1,919,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 910,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.11. 1,999,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,047. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

