Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Holdings Lowered by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. 402,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $50.16.

