Diversified Portfolios Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 184.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,615 shares of company stock worth $13,115,191. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $277.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.03. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $360.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

