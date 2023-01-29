Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in January

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNIF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305. Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41.

Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

