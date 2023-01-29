Dogelon Mars Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $180.05 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00397299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.18 or 0.27887443 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587332 BTC.

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars was first traded on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,107,730,339,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

