Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRPRF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Price Performance

Shares of DRPRF opened at $115.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.42. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 52 week low of $80.49 and a 52 week high of $115.60.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

