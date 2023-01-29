DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.0 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DSDVF traded up $6.42 on Friday, hitting $169.34. 195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.87. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $107.67 and a 1 year high of $214.61.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

