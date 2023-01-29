DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DTM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. 454,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,750. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

