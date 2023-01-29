DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Update

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,270,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 20,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after buying an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,341,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. 2,171,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,954. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

