DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Boosted by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,375,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after buying an additional 71,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 63,381 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

