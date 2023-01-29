East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Tobam bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 763.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 100.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

EWBC stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.94. 1,377,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,694. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

