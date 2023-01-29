Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $86.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $124.85.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 133.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 48,401 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading

