easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 450 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.57) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.32) to GBX 560 ($6.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 310 ($3.84) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.08) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 524.92 ($6.50).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 507.20 ($6.28) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.20 ($9.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a PE ratio of -4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 389.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.44.

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk bought 10,192 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($49,086.15). Insiders purchased 10,310 shares of company stock worth $4,009,880 over the last three months.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

