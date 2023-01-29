eCash (XEC) 1-Day Volume Tops $14.07 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $727.36 million and $14.07 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,782.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00576574 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00186274 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00045902 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000696 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,293,879,673,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
