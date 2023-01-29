Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.95.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.