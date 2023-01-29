EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EG Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in EG Acquisition by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 205,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EG Acquisition by 42.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in EG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,069,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in EG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in EG Acquisition by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 941,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 237,812 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EG Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EGGF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,786. EG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

EG Acquisition Company Profile

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

