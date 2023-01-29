eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 187,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EGAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
eGain Stock Performance
EGAN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
