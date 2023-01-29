eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 187,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Stock Performance

EGAN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in eGain by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eGain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in eGain by 1,354.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.