Elastos Market Capitalization Achieves $20.23 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $20.23 million and approximately $239,363.86 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

