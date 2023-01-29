Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,528.0 days.
Electricité de France Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ECIFF remained flat at $12.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00.
About Electricité de France
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electricité de France (ECIFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.