Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance
Shares of GDLNF stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. Energy Transition Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.
About Energy Transition Minerals
