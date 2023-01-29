Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance

Shares of GDLNF stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. Energy Transition Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

About Energy Transition Minerals

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral. Its projects include Iimaussaq Complex-Specialty Metals; Kvanefjeld-REEs, uranium, zinc; Sørensen; Zone 3; and Steenstrupfjeld. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

