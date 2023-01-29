Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 27.0% in January

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ENZN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,495. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.