Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.30 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $386.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

