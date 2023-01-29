Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

