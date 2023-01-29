Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $341,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.92.

Shares of FLT opened at $204.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

