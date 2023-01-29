Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 790,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,545,000 after buying an additional 36,968 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.36 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01.

