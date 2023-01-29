Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $239.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.83. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $290.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $2.401 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

