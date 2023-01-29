Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Update

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,531. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 190.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Stock Up 0.1 %

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $730.22. The stock had a trading volume of 268,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $684.68 and a 200 day moving average of $644.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

