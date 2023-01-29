Eric C. Scroggins Sells 4,545 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $44.43 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $45.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,630,000 after buying an additional 94,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,996,000 after buying an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after buying an additional 75,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 821,347 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.