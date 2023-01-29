Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $693,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $277.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.03. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.