Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

QQQM opened at $121.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.32. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $152.92.

