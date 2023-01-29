Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79.

