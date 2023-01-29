Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,924 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

