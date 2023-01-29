Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

Bunge Price Performance

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.48. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

