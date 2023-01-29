European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) Short Interest Update

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

European Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EBAC remained flat at $10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,950. European Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Biotech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 136.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 34,896 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $357,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $992,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,265,000.

About European Biotech Acquisition

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on business in the life sciences industry in Europe.

