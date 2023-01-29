EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Down 36.0% in January

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EVCI Career Colleges Price Performance
EVCI remained flat at $0.36 during trading on Friday. EVCI Career Colleges has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.
About EVCI Career Colleges
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVCI Career Colleges (EVCI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for EVCI Career Colleges Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVCI Career Colleges and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.