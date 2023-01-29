EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.58. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $88.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

