EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,750 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

