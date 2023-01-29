Evmos (EVMOS) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Evmos has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002016 BTC on popular exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $142.95 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

