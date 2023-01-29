Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in January

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,977.0 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EVKIF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($27.17) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($22.83) to €19.00 ($20.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($20.65) to €16.50 ($17.93) in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.