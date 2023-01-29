Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXPGY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,100 ($38.38) to GBX 3,230 ($39.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Experian from GBX 3,250 ($40.24) to GBX 3,200 ($39.62) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Experian from GBX 3,400 ($42.09) to GBX 3,200 ($39.62) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Experian from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,082.88.

Experian Price Performance

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. Experian has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

Experian Cuts Dividend

About Experian

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

