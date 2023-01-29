F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Lowered to $177.00 at Cowen

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $187.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIV. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.21.

F5 stock opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.26. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $217.41.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

